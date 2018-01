January 17, 2018, 7:42 AM | In her first television interview, Dylan Farrow addresses the alleged sexual abuse by her adoptive father, Woody Allen. For 25 years, Farrow has insisted Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child. In this preview of her conversation with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, Farrow explains why now is the time to speak out. Watch the full report Thursday, Jan. 18 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.