August 20, 2017, 10:26 AM | It was in 1943, during the German occupation of Paris, that Françoise Gilot met Pablo Picasso. She was 21; he was 61. Gilot would later write, "It was a catastrophe I didn't want to avoid." Now 95, Gilot talked with Anthony Mason about her life as an artist, and as a muse and partner to one of the most famous and controversial painters in history.