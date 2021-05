Ziwe stars, produces new Showtime series based on uncomfortable questions Comedian and social media sensation Ziwe discusses her new late-night Showtime series, "Ziwe." It's a no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews, and sketches that challenge America's discomfort with race, politics, and other cultural issues. She joins "CBS This Morning" live after telling co-host Anthony Mason about making uncomfortable issues like race funny and why she doesn't subscribe to cancel culture.