Zero chance" Supreme Court will rule that Trump has "absolute immunity," Jan Crawford says With the Supreme Court set to rule on presidential immunity, CBS News legal correspondent Jan Crawford says that she foresees "zero chance that they're going to embrace Donald Trump's argument that he has absolutely immunity." CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett adds that depending on the outcome of the Supreme Court decision, special counsel Jack Smith will have to decide if he will try the former president ahead of the November election, which could be "the most consequential prosecutorial decision in the history of the country."