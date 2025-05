Zelenskyy says he will wait for Putin in Turkey for ceasefire talks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be present for meetings on the war. Zelenskyy's offer is part of a push to reach a ceasefire deal. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School, joined CBS News with analysis.