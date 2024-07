Zelenskyy says Ukraine doesn't want foreign soldiers to fight for them, but still needs money Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the National Governors Association in Salt Lake City, Utah, making his case again for more aid to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. Zelenskyy said, "We do not ask the United States and other partners to fight for us. We do not ask for your boots on the ground. The only thing we ask for is sufficient support." Watch Zelenskyy's full remarks.