YouTube launches news service

YouTube has stepped up its efforts to ensure the credibility of "eyewitness" videos through a new service called "YouTube News Wire." CNET associate editor Dan Graziano joins CBSN's Anne Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to examine the new service.
