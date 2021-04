Young migrant wins asylum in U.S. after dangerous journey across border As the U.S. grapples with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children at the border, CBS News is learning more about the stories of those making the dangerous journey. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN with more on one young migrant's story as he fled his home country to escape gang violence and sought asylum in the United States.