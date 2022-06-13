Young children may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Children in New York City between the ages of 2 and 4 no longer need to wear masks while attending school or day care. This change comes as the FDA is poised to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, the only group of Americans not yet eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs for Kedren Health in Los Angeles, weighed in on these developments and more with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak.