Yahoo reports massive security breach of customer accounts Yahoo announced Wednesday hackers accessed more than a billion accounts in August 2013. They believe this is separate from a 2014 breach that affected at least 500 million users. Yahoo says it has taken steps to secure accounts. The company does not know who is behind the hack. CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson, editor of NewYorker.com, joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why this attack is "very disturbing" and urges customers to "delete your account."