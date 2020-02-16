Coronavirus Updates
Tessa Majors Murder
South Carolina Debate
Cargo Ship Launch
Ex-"Love Island" Host Dies
Mark Esper
War Trauma
Pangolins
Daytona 500
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
U.S. to evacuate Americans stuck on quarantined cruise ship
14-year-old arrested in murder of NYC college student
DNC announces qualifications for South Carolina debate
U.S. defense secretary to world leaders: China is Pentagon's "top concern"
⅓ of animal and plant species might go extinct due to climate change
Mississippi declares state of emergency over flooding fears
Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack has died at 40
Duchess Kate candidly discusses her struggles as a new mom
Amanda Bynes announces engagement to mystery fiance
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
WWII vet inundated with thousands of V-Day ca...
For weeks, Valentine’s cards and gifts have been arriving by the truckload at an assisted living center, all addressed to 104-year-old World War II veteran Major Bill White. John Blackstone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue