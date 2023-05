Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Meta and Google in Buffalo supermarket massacre A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against multiple technology giants, including Meta and Google, by families of several victims of the 2022 Buffalo supermarket shooting which left 10 Black people dead. The gunman was a white supremacist, authorities said, and the suit accuses the companies of designing algorithms that promote "racist, antisemitic and violent material." Jericka Duncan has details.