WorldView: Top U.K. court rules Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. In Britain, a top court has ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. In Myanmar, security forces have reportedly shot and burned 11 villagers in the northwestern region of Sagaing. CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joins “CBSN AM” from London with more on these stories and other international headlines.