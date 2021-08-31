WorldView: Researchers investigating new COVID-19 variant; Israel offers booster shots A new COVID-19 variant is sparking major concerns among researchers. Meanwhile, Israel has opened up booster shots to all residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least five months, and the U.N. Environment Program announced leaded gasoline has finally been phased out in every country on Earth. Also, China is forcibly trying to wean kids off video games. CBS News foreign correspondent Lucy Craft joined "CBSN AM" from Tokyo with more on those world headlines.