WorldView: House passes bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region The House voted unanimously to pass a bill that would ban imports from the northwest Chinese region of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been accused of carrying out massive human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Also, the U.K. will lift travel restrictions on 11 African nations that were put in place to stop the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, and police in Canada released video footage of someone they say is a suspect in the high-profile 2017 murders of a billionaire couple. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those stories.