WorldView: Britain curbs use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; Myanmar ambassador to UK locked out of embassy The United Kingdom is dialing back the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people younger than 30. Myanmar's ambassador in London spent in the night in his car after he says he was locked out out of the embassy amid ongoing fallout from the country's military coup. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins "CBSN AM" with these stories and more.