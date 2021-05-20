WorldView: 55 million internally displaced worldwide; Australia dealing with labor shortage A record number of people around the world were internally displaced last year as a result of natural disasters or conflicts, according to a new report. Meanwhile, Australia is on the hunt for workers, and China is seeing a major decline in divorces. Also, a giant slab of ice bigger than Rhode Island has broken off from the frozen edge of Antarctica. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those headlines from around the world.