WorldView: Report of over 1,000 deaths in Myanmar since coup

An activist group says more than 1,000 people have died in Myanmar since the military carried out a coup earlier this year. Lithuania accuses Belarusian riot police of forcing migrants across its border. A British man is sentenced to 6 weeks in prison for violating Singapore's COVID-19 rules. And the first case of COVID was detected in the Paralympic village in Tokyo. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with these headlines from around the world.
