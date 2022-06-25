Watch CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
