World leaders consider more Russia sanctions for war in Ukraine Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Biden as well as the leaders of France and Turkey over the weekend ahead of a planned G-7 and EU meeting Monday to discuss further sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, Russian forces struck two energy plants in Odesa over the weekend, knocking out power for about 1.5 million people. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined Anne-Marie Green from Ukraine with the latest.