World leaders call for U.N. inspection at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant World leaders are urging Moscow to put an end to military action in the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Eastern Ukraine and are calling for inspectors with the United Nation's Atomic Energy Agency to be allowed to enter the facility immediately. Scott Roecker, the vice president of nuclear materials security with the Nuclear Threat Initiative joined CBS News to discuss the dangerous situation.