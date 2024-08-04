Watch CBS News

World Dog Surfing Competition delights attendees

The World Dog Surfing Competition returned to Pacifica, California, over the weekend. Fans came out to watch about 15 dogs take to surfboards in a competition with very few rules. CBS San Francisco's John Ramos reports.
