Live

Watch CBSN Live

Women getting fewer C-sections, data shows

Government health data shows that the number of C-section deliveries is down to one-third of total births. Also, a new study ties more risk to heart plaque. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.