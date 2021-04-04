Live

Woman's tattoos cause false alarm over cancer

Doctors in Southern California say a woman's tattoos were to blame for a cancer scare. Her body-imaging scan seemed to show that her cancer had spread, but it turned out to be an unusual false alarm. KCBS-TV's Kristine Lazar reports.
