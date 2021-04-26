Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman kidnapped as a newborn found after 18 years

A girl was kidnapped just hours after she was born. Eighteen years later, she's finally meeting her parents and learning the truth about the woman who allegedly stole her at birth and raised her. Kenneth Craig has this remarkable story.
