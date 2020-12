Woman gets billed more than $12,000 for several tests she says doctor didn't tell her about In "CBS This Morning's" continuing Bill of The Month partnership with Kaiser Health News and NPR, one woman's more than $12,000 bill for a simple doctor's visit is examined. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, Editor-in-Chief of Kaiser Health News, breaks down why the bill was so high and how to prevent surprise lab tests run on patients.