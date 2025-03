Woman charged after allegedly holding her stepson captive for more than 20 years Kimberly Sullivan is accused of cruelty and abusing her stepson for more than 20 years. Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, said he was kept locked away in a room since he was 11 years old. Last month, first responders were called for a fire the man started in his room, which is when his living conditions were discovered. Warning, details in this story are disturbing.