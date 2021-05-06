Live

Watch CBSN Live

Woman arrested in 27-year-old killer clown case

Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband. Sheila Keen Warren was arrested in Virginia in the 1990 shooting death of Marlene Warren.
