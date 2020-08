WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike speaks out on decision to continue season, calls for social justice WNBA and NBA players are expected to return to the court this weekend after an unprecedented walkoff over social injustice. WNBA Star Nneka Ogwumike talks to "CBS This Morning" about the decision to continue the season and the actionable change players would like to see to move the country forward on racial issues.