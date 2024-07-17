Watch CBS News

Wisconsin GOP chairman talks RNC platforms

Wisconsin's Republican Party chairman, Brian Schimming, joined attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman to discuss the GOP's policy platforms, Wisconsin's position as a battleground state, and the fake electors scheme from 2020.
