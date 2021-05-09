Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will you benefit from prepaying property taxes?

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether it makes sense to prepay your property taxes ahead of 2018, and how to take advantage of the stock market in the new year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.