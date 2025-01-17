Watch CBS News

Will Trump save TikTok from U.S. ban?

The Supreme Court has upheld a law to ban TikTok in the U.S., but President-elect Donald Trump could choose to save the popular social media app by not enforcing the legislation. CBS MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady reports.
