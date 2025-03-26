Will Trump's order aimed at overhauling elections stand up in court? President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that could vastly reshape federal elections and potentially disenfranchise millions of eligible American voters. The sweeping new order would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and seeks to mandate that all U.S. ballots be received by and counted on Election Day. David Becker, CBS News election law expert and contributor, and Scott MacFarlane, CBS News Department of Justice correspondent, have more.