Will Trump debate Kamala Harris? Several Kamala Harris surrogates are taking on former President Donald Trump for refusing to commit to a presidential debate, with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro suggesting it's because Trump is afraid to do so. Lance Trover, press secretary for Doug Burgum's presidential campaign, and Zerlina Maxwell, radio host for "Mornings with Zerlina" on SiriusXM, join "America Decides" to discuss.