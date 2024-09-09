Watch CBS News

Will Apple's iPhone 16 be worth it?

Apple is teasing new AI tools with their anticipated iPhone 16 release, but do users really care about AI features? CNET editor-at-large Bridget Carey joined CBS News to break down the upcoming model and what users want out of an upgraded phone.
