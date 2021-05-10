Live

Will Super Bowl LII be the coldest on record?

It's below freezing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Super Bowl LII is expected to be the coldest on record. As one Minnesotan puts it: "It could be in Miami, but it's hot and sticky there ... and we've got a lot to offer, it's fun up north."
