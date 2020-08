Will Ferrell, "Anchorman 2" co-stars bring laughs to N.Y. premiere Ron Burgundy is back in "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues." At the comedy's New York red carpet premiere, cast members Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Meagan Good, David Koechner and director Adam McKay spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about the highly-anticipated new sequel.