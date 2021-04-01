Live

Will Dzhokhar Tsarnaev take the stand?

In this week’s edition of “Questions Answered in the Toyota Green Room,” CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman explains the circumstances under which Dzhokhar Tsarnaev would take the stand in the Boston bombing trial.
