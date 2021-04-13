Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Brazil's Carnival spread the Zika virus?

With the Carnival celebration underway in Brazil, concern about the Zika virus looms large. This week, over a million tourists will visit Brazil, the country with the highest number of Zika infections. Dr. Jon LaPook reports from Rio de Janeiro.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.