Wildfires torch parts of California, New Mexico

Multiple wildfires in California are still raging after burning more than 90,000 acres. In New Mexico, two people died and fires destroyed more than 1,400 structures. CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports on efforts to contain the flames.
