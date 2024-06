Wildfires in California and New Mexico, potential tropical storm for Texas CBS News' Carter Evans has the latest on a massive fire in New Mexico that is forcing quick evacuations for many near Ruidoso and an update on California crews battling the Post Fire in Los Angeles County. CBS News Chicago's Marissa Perlman is following the heat wave spreading across the U.S., and CBS News' Dave Malkoff tracks the potential tropical storm that could slam Texas.