Why US-Russia prisoner swaps can take years of back-channel negotiations Another American being held in Russia was released as part of negotiations to free her and two others from Belarus, according to the White House. This comes after the release of American teacher Marc Fogel, who touched down on U.S. soil after being in a Russian prison for nearly four years for possession of marijuana. These negotiations are a diplomatic tightrope, which can often take years of back-channel conversations. Roger Carstens, President Biden's chief hostage negotiator, joins to explain.