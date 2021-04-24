Why there's "great hope" for retailers this holiday season Nearly 140 million people are expected to be hunting for holiday deals over the Thanksgiving weekend. Several retail stocks hit all-time highs this week as part of the Dow's record-breaking climb to more than 19,000. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from San Francisco to explain why retailers could expect a positive holiday shopping forecast, and why some stores are choosing to close their doors on Thanksgiving.