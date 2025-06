Why one former Trump loyalist wants to keep Jan. 6 on her criminal record A former Trump loyalist is rejecting a pardon for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Pamela Hemphill was convicted of a misdemeanor for entering a restricted area during the 2021 attack. Wall Street Journal White House reporter Meridith McGraw, NOTUS reporter Jasmine Wright and CBS News Department of Justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane join to discuss.