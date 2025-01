Why more Americans are fleeing big cities for more affordable living As rising mortgage costs make homeownership in big cities out of reach, Americans are flocking to exurbs—smaller towns on the outskirts of major metropolitan areas. Zillow's chief economist, Skylar Olsen, joins us to discuss the growing trend, with monthly mortgage payments nearly doubling from 2020 to 2024. Many are opting for exurbs, where housing is more affordable, yet still within commuting distance of major cities.