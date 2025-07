Why millions of Americans could see their health insurance rates rise Millions of Americans who take advantage of the Affordable Care Act could see their health insurance costs skyrocket next year due to multiple factors, including the expiration of COVID-era subsidies. The national health information nonprofit KFF found that ACA premiums will increase by an average of 15% in 2026. Cynthia Cox, vice president and director of KFF's Program on the ACA, joins to discuss.