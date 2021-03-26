Live

Why making mistakes can be good for you

Researchers in Canada say that adults who make mistakes while learning can have improved memory. Also, scientists at Columbia University say that an ingredient in cocoa can improve memory. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
