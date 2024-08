Why Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz for 2024 VP running mate Sources close to Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate selection process say she hit it off with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during the vetting process and pointed to his record in public service. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News Minnesota's Caroline Cummings break down what's known about Harris' pick. Plus, JD Vance rallies voters in Pennsylvania with his thoughts on Walz.