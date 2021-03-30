Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why Jack Ma of Alibaba loves "Forrest Gump"

Chinese retail giant's founder and chairman is big fan of the movie and uses it as inspiration; he explained why to Charlie Rose at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Senior Producer, Lulu Chiang; Digital Journalist Gilad Thaler.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.