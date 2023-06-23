2024 GOP hopefuls address abortion with evangelical voters 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are gathering in the nation's capital to court hundreds of the party's most influential evangelical leaders. With Saturday marking one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion is taking center stage at this year's Faith and Freedom Coalition conference. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post deputy politics editor for campaigns Sean Sullivan breaks down the main themes candidates are expected to touch on at the conference.